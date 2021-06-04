By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu says all hands must be on deck to protect the rights of women and Children in the country.

He acknowledged the good work of International Federation of women Lawyers (FIDA) in tackling the problems of women and children in the areas of abuse and manipulation of human right.

The Minister, who stated this on Friday appreciated FIDA for acknowledging the mandate of the Ministry and its activities in repositioning Nigeria to be a knowledge driven economy.

The Permanent Secretary assured them that the Ministry will do its best to advance the cause of the ministry.

He commended them for their hard work and commitment in tackling the problems that has to do with Women and Children which is very important worldwide.

He further informed them that Federal Government has put in place policies that can narrow that aspect of discrimination against women and children.

Mr. Akpan further assured them of FMST support in their humanitarian act in the cause of saving lives of women and children.

He equally thanked them for creating awareness, training and philanthropic gesture extended to women and children.

Earlier, the chairperson of International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA) Mrs Rekia Andrew told the management that the purpose of their visit is to recognize the track records of the Minister in Public Service and to crave his indulgence in support of all the Female Lawyers in their endeavors.