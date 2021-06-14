







By Dapo akinrefon

LAGOS—VICE-President Yemi Osinbajo, weekend, said that with the challenges affecting the country, there is a need for proactive leaders to unite the country.

The Vice-President said this during a courtesy visit to the palace of Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal, on the occasion of the monarch’s first coronation anniversary.

Commending the Oba for being a leader to people of diverse socio-ethnic backgrounds, Prof. Osinbajo said: “Our country needs all the leaders, the best leaders, the most proactive leaders, leaders prepared to bring the country together. Lagos is a microcosm of Nigeria, everybody is here, if things work out well here, things will be okay in the country.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, the VP commended the Oniru saying: “I am sure your role here is that of someone who brings together communities not just Yorubas, but everybody. And I can see that from your choice of chiefs, you have gone to other parts, and I think this is the attitude of great leaders.

“You should know that you are always in my prayers because I believe that your role is crucial not just for the development of this state, but for the whole country.

“Today you cannot relegate traditional rulers because of the exposure and education of those who occupy that position.”

In his remarks, the Oniru, while pledging the support of the entire kingdom for the Federal Government, the monarch said the Vice President’s leadership is an example for other leaders across the country to follow.

He said: “I want to assure you, Mr. Vice President, that I will not disappoint you, I will ensure the progress of this kingdom and I will be just.”