Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some Muslims and traditionalist on Monday traded blame over who provoked the first attack in an alleged religious crisis in Osogbo, Osun state capital leading to the death of an elderly Muslim worshipper in the mosque.

The Missioner, Kamorudeen Society, Ustaz Qosim Yunus said a Masquerade and its supporters deliberately provoked worshippers during a prayer programme at the society’s central Mosque at Oluode Aranyin and shot one Alhaji Moshood Salawudeen, an Iwo resident, who was at the mosque for the service.

Yunus added that 14 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries including gun shot and cutlass wounds, adding that one of the victims is in critical condition.

“Almost 3 hours into the prayer, commotion exchanged place with the hitherto peaceful environment of the mosque. Alas, the society praying for peace ended up being causalities as the Masquerade and its supporters led by an Ifa Worshipper, who is also an APC stalwart in Osun state, Chief Kayode Idowu stormed the mosque and unleashed mayhem on the Islamic Faithful leaving one person dead and scores injured with various degrees of gun wound, the mosque vandalised, vehicles destroyed and other properties of the society destroyed.

“The remains of the deceased, Alhaji Moshood Salawudeen is already deposited at the morgue of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital and other people that are injured are presently receiving treatment at the hospital and Osogbo Central Hospital.

“Some of the victims presently at the hospital include; Abdul Jeleel, 12, Adebayo Awolesin, 15, Taofeek Fatai, 17, Malik Abdulkabir, 17, Quazeek Al-Ameen, 12, Quazeem Aseyori, 47, Ayuba Abdulhakeem, 60, Abdulsalam AbdRauf, 39, Ajagbe Ishaq, 37, Owolabi Maruf, 45, Risiqat Zakariyahu, 45, Isiaq Ibraheem, Yahaya, and Oladosu Halimat, 47”, he said.

Addressing a press conference at the Osun Corresponts’ chapel in Osogbo, Coalition of Muslim Rights Activists of Nigeria (COMRAN) gave government and police 72 hours to effect the arrest of the deity’s custodian, Kayode Esuleke and others involved in the killing of the deceased.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Abdulganiy Sahid also demanded that Government takes over the management of all the injured victims at the hospital, take care of the vandalized properties, saying failure to do so would force the group to demonstrate it constitutional capacity to defend and protect itself, as well as its property and interest.

However, Ifashola Esuleke, who escorted the masquerade said the procession was attacked by the Muslim worshippers, who attempted to unveil the deity.

He added that about five supporters of the masquerade were also injured during the crisis, including a youngboy that was stabbed in the stomach.

“We passed through the area peacefully to pray for a family member in the community and when we were returning, one of the worshippers, like it was their tradition, attempted to unveil the masquerade but was protected by it followers.

“Some of our people too were injured while those held hostage were later rescued by the Police and Agbekoya Association who escorted us to the area”, he added.