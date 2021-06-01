Ondo pays ₦360m WAEC fees, trains newly 1,200 recruited pry school teachers

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Ondo state government has paid ₦360 million for the 2021 WASSCE fee for students in public secondary schools in the State.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said this in Akure during the celebration of students who excelled at the international and national competitions and the state examinations during the 2020/2021academic session.

Akeredolu who was represented by the Secrets to the State Government SSG, Princess Oladunni Odu said that ” To the glory of God, about two months ago, we paid the sum of N360 million naira for 2021 WASSCE fee for students in public secondary schools in the State.

“We have also approved about four million naira for the Year 2021 NABTEB fees for 209 final year students in our five technical colleges.

“Aside from this, the government procured and distributed science equipment and textbooks for effective learning/teaching in secondary schools and has recently employed 1,200 teachers for the public primary schools in the State.

“Tertiary institutions are not left out in our development process.

“We have upgraded, constructed, and renovated existing structures in the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo and the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa.

The governor assured that his “administration will continue to celebrate and reward outstanding performance of our teachers and students.

“It is in this regard that the State Government has decided to reward these 48 students, who will be given ICT equipment worth N3,790,000.00 in different categories.

“The teachers that took part in the coaching of these students would also be rewarded.

“This gesture, I believe, will further encourage and boost the morale of the teachers to be more dedicated to duty.

“It is also our belief that these token gifts would go a long way in motivating other students for excellent performance in future competitions.

The governor said that his administration has invested in “the provision of modern infrastructure for primary schools across all the 18 Local Government Areas of the State, and the massive renovations of public schools carried out in our primary schools across the State.

Akeredolu noted that “all these notable interventions have created an environment conducive to effective teaching and learning in our schools.

Vanguard News Nigeria

