.

— Will create jobs for over 300 unemployed youths

Dayo Johnson Akure.

The foundation of a N5.5b LPG 1200MT Inland Terminal Project, by Alles Charis Gas has been laid by the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

situated within Ore Industrial Park, in Odigbo council area of Ondo state has been laid by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking while performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the firm situated within Ore Industrial Park, in Odigbo council area of the state, Akeredolu said when completed it will create more than 300 jobs for the unemployed youths across the state

The governor said the installation and operation of this 2000MT LPG/Propane Facility Project will effectively catapult Ondo state as the nation’s LPG nerve center.

According to him “Alles Charis Gas has strategically chosen the Ore Industrial Park for the installation one of the privately owned and functional LPG inland Terminal in Nigeria.

“Ore is an important hub connecting South – West and South – East, South – South and one of the important gateways to Northern Nigeria.

“The equipment for the first phase construction, I am told has been purchased and delivered in the country.

“Alles Charis Gas is expected to complete the first phase installation by the last Quarter of 2021 for its initial operation.

“The investment value of the project is over N5.5 billion with over 300 jobs to be created immediately”

“It is worthy of note, that when we took over power in 2017, that Ore Industrial Park was in critical state of depleted forest reserves, an uncompleted Ore IPP 30MW Plant located within the Park and a wood company at the verge of shutting down.

“This administration between 2017 and now, brought in Linyi Industrial Hub with over 7 companies that are operational and 3 new ones in view; the upcoming Minco Allied industry Limited – Modern Industrial Park is undergoing construction now and our collaboration with Hessmac Industry Limited on Ore Industrial Park attracting several companies coming up most importantly Alles Charis Gas Limited’s 2000MT Inland Terminal Project, which is being flagged-off today”

Akeredolu commended the firm for the joining hands with his government in making the private sector more visible in Ondo State, and called on other investors to tap into the opportunities in the state.

The governor said “I also want to use this opportunity to make a clarion call to would-be investors, that Ondo State is the haven for industrial development, Nigeria’s Hub of Investment opportunities.