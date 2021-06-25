



The lawmaker representing Akure North and South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Adedayo Omolafe has congratulated the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as he clocks 59 years today.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by Omolafe, he described the Speaker as a leader with prowess for excellence and passion for service, for the upliftment of socio-economic conditions of the common man.

‘The Speaker of the House of Representative is a man of integrity and exceptional wisdom who had always put the interest of the nation above partisan interest’.

Omolafe said, his top notch intervention at resolving industrial conflicts and trade disputes, in what would have been a national embarrassment is legendary.

‘He has added value to the lives of Nigerians as a whole.’

The lawmaker prayed that the almighty God will grant Gbajabiamila, long life, good health, more wisdom and strength to serve the Nation.