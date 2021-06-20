

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over the non-release of the Certified True Copies of last week’s judgment of the Court of Appeal to its governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede

Recall that the Court of Appeal, Akure Division had last week dismissed Jegede’s appeal against the verdict of the Elections Petitions Tribunal, which upheld the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Consequently, Jegede and his party, the PDP had announced their decisions to challenge the verdict at the Supreme Court.

But the Ondo State chapter of the party, weekend raised the alarm of a ploy to deny its candidate justice in the apex court, as six days after the judgment, the certified true copies of the suit have not been released to Jegede.

The party said that the Supreme Court has only 60 days within which to conclude hearing of the appeal.

Its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei in a statement in Akure, thr state capital said, “The Ondo State chapter of the PDP is surprised that, our application to the Office of the Registrars, Court of Appeal to get Certified True Copies of the Judgement has been met with some kind of bulk passing between officials of the Court in Ado-Ekiti and Akure.”

“In view of the fact that the Supreme Court has only 60 days from the date of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, to dispose of this matter, any attempt to play games or to apply delay tactics will amount to nothing but sabotage and a calculated attempt to subvert the course of justice.”

Peretei therefore called on the Registrars of the court discharge his duties timeously as required by law, so as to ensure that the course of justice is not perverted.

Also, the Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation (EJCO) has followed suit in a statement complaining about the delay in using its candidate the certified true copies of the verdict

Its spokesperson, Gbenga Akinmoyo, im a statement urged the Judiciary to ensure that “this anomaly is immediately corrected, so as not to send a wrong signal to the public about the independence of our judiciary.”

Akinmoyo expressed the belief that Jegede would obtain true verdict, but called for the intervention of appropriate authorities in releasing the Judgement’s copies, as any further delay could affect the filing of the appeal to be heard within the stipulated 60 days