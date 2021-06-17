Sam Omatseye

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—COORDINATOR of the Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, Comrade Joseph Evah, yesterday, described chairman of the Editorial Board of The Nation newspaper, Mr. Sam Oritsetimeyin Omatseye, who clocked 60, as a special gift from the Itsekiri to the literary world.

In a statement, the Niger-Delta activist stated that the people of the region are proud of the renowned journalist as one of the highly sought after in the media world for his brilliant advocacy, courage, research acumen and doggedness.

Evah said: “It is not a mistake Omatseye comes from our homeland (Niger-Delta) like the legendary Ernest Ikoli (Ijaw), who was the first Editor of the Daily Times, the game-changer in Nigerian journalism, using the most powerful newspaper in the British Empire in Africa during the colonial era.

“Today, we celebrate another acclaimed authority in English letters, a proud son of the Itsekiri, one of the brightest, and a user of English language that brings energy and new thinking to the world of mass communication in his generation.

“We pray God to give him good health and more wisdom to Continue to inspire and advance his profession as well as the larger society.”