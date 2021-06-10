Habeeb Oluwafemi Giwa the CEO of MCE Entertainment has frowned on the never ending drama between successful Nigerian artists and their record labels, reacting to the latest artist/label issues between Annoynomos music and their artist Badboy Tims.

Badboy Tims who became popular during the pandemic in 2020 with his viral hit song titled MJ and also collaborated with the legendary rapper Olamide on the smash hit song ‘ Loading’ was Rumored to be arrested by the label because of breach of contract and defrauding the label, both the artist and label has been going back and forth pointing fingers at each other.

Mr Oluwafemi Giwa is not happy with the current state of things in the entertainment industry especially about artist/record label relationship. He stated that reoccurring fights between artists and labels will scare away potential investors in our music industry.

The CEO of MCE Entertainment calls on artists to be more responsible by fulfilling their contracts agreements, he also advised record labels to try their possible best to ensure a good working relationship with their talents .

Oluwafemi Giwa also blamed the our justice system as one of the major reasons why we keep on having artists jumping out of their contracts every time, he claimed that if our justices system was running smoothly then it will be easy to get justice once anyone defaults in their contractual agreements.

The ever cool headed and gentle CEO of MCE Entertainment also gave us tips of the upcoming releases from his artists Enamel and Dahrichie, according to him, their upcoming singles will make huge statements in the industry .

Mr Giwa who is also known as Helpline Described his label MCE as an Pan african record label and an entertainment body with the sole mission of entertaining and uniting Africa telling our story as an African entirely to the whole world , showcasing from another perspective and also bringing out diversified sounds, he promises to always keep a great working relationship with his talented artists living as one family bonded with music