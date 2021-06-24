…Another 5000 riders set to benefit from the scheme

Property czar and founder of Olumide & Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, Chief Olumide Aderinokun has begun the second phase of free distribution of fuel to commercial motorcyclists are popularly known as Okada riders in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

About 2000 riders have benefited from the exercise which began across the six Local Government Areas last week.

Long queues of Okada riders were spotted last week, waiting to receive free fuel at Total Filling Station – Orile Ilugun, MRS Filling Station – Gbonogun Obantoko and Surrybee Filling Station all in Odeda LGA.

Elsewhere in Abeokuta North Local Government Area, Yerevan and NNPC Filling Stations dispensed free fuel to over 600 riders that turned up to benefit from the initiative.

MASSIM and Oando filling stations were in charge of the fuel distribution in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, while Sunny Yinka filling station and others respectively dispensed fuel to okada riders in Abeokuta South.

KTM Obada and Total Wasinmi filling stations are to deliver free fuel to commercial riders in Ewekoro Local Government Area.

Addressing the riders in Abeokuta on Wednesday, the Director of Olumide & Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, Hon. Biodun Ogunremi, said the programme is part of Chief Aderinokun’s contribution to support people’s livelihood Ogun Central.

“The poor economic status of Ogun state has affected most of these people. Some of them can’t afford to fuel their okadas, and without fuel they will be out of business,” Hon. Ogunremi said.

“This is the second phase of this excercise. Over 3000 riders benefitted from the first scheme. By the special grace of God, another 5000 riders will benefit from this second phase.

“Olumide & Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation is fully committed to making lives better for the people of Ogun Central Senatorial District. Lastly, construction of boreholes in the six Local Government Areas in the Senatorial District are ongoing. We have delivered 20 boreholes to various communities so far.The government have failed in its responsibilities to provide basic amenities to its people, however, we are all out to offer succour to the masses.”

Earlier this month, Chief Olumide Aderinokun and his wife, Stephanie were recently honoured with chieftaincy titles of Akinruyiwa and Yeye Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom by the Olowu of Owu, His Royal Highness, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu Amororo II.

