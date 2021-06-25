“I am not comfortable with APC but if God has chosen Okwuosa for Anambra, who am I to object.” These were the exact words of Prophet Solomon Amadi, a renowned prophet and leader of the Life Transformation Ministries, in a press conference held on June 24, 2021. Speaking with the members of the Youth Nation, he attested to a series of visions he has had in respect to the ideal successor of the incumbent governor.

The events in the state, he claims, compelled him to conduct a supernatural investigation into God’s intention for Anambra. “I prayed God to show me his will for Anambra, the one who will turn Anambra into a true light of the nation, and Azuka Okwuosa keeps popping up,” he stated.

He also mentioned that, prior to his God-wards investigation, he had never heard of Azuka Okwuosa because he had personally opted not to get involved in politics. However, his revelation prompted him to conduct some study, and the findings corroborated his visions.

The Prophet stated that he has discovered Okwuosa to be a gentleman with a servant’s heart and a heart of love, which are attributes that a true leader should possess. He also asserted that Okwuosa’s rising popularity, which had eluded him for so long, will continue to grow into an overwhelming force that no other contender will be able to match.

On a broader scope, this is not the first time visions of Okwuosa are coming to light. Earlier in May, the Anglican Bishop of the Awka Diocese, His Lordship Most Rev. Chibuzo Ibezim made known his vision of Okwuosa’s impending victory. He credited him as a man who is committed to God’s mission, and he will carry out God’s purpose in Anambra.

Finally, Prophet Solomon urged Anambrarians and APC supporters to rally behind Hon Azuka Okwuosa, saying that he is the man God has selected to lead Anambra to a new level of development. The outcome of the APC primaries on June 26 will determine how far Prophet Solomon’s vision will be realized.