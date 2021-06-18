Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday forwarded the names of 18 nominees for appointment as commissioners to the state house of assembly for screening and confirmation.

The names of the nominees were contained in a letter read by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, during plenary of the assembly in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okowa on May 18, dissolved the State Executive Council.

The 11 former commissioners and their portfolios, who were reappointed include: Mr Charles Aniagwu, Information, Dr Barry Gbe, Economic Planning, Mr Julius Egbedi, Agriculture and Mr Lawrence Ejiofor, Culture and Tourism.

Others are: Mr Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, Youths Development, Chief Arthur Akpowowo, Urban Renewal and Chief Festus Ochonogor, Housing, Mrs Flora Alanta, Women Affairs, Mr Churchill Amagada, Lands, Chief Fidelis Tilije, Finance and Mr Chris Onogba, Environment.

The seven new nominees are: Mr Jonathan Ukodhiko, Mrs Evelyn Oboro, Mr Noel Omordon, Mrs Rose Esenwu, Princess Shola Ogbemi-Daibo, Mrs Kate Oniawan, and Mr Johnbull Edema.

The speaker directed the nominees to forward 35 copies each of their Curriculum Vitae to the office of the clerk of the assembly on or before June 21.

He called on the nominees to appear for screening and confirmation on June 22.

The assembly on Thursday also screened and confirmed the appointments of Justice Theresa Diai as the Chief Judge of Delta as well as Justice Patience Elumeze as President of Customary Court, Delta.

The confirmation of the nominees followed a motion moved by the Deputy Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Oboro Preyor.

The motion supported by Mr Emeke Nwaobi, member representing Aniocha North Constituency in the state assembly was unanimously adopted by the assembly, when it was put to a voice vote by the speaker.

