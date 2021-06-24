Athletics Federation of Nigeria President, Tonobok Okowa has asked athletics enthusiasts to troop out today to cheer the Nigerian relay teams to qualification for the 2020 Olympics at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The women and men 4x400m and men 4x100m are yet to make the performance that will see them at Tokyo 2020, with barely a week to the June 29 deadline.

Okowa was at the Stadium to watch the athletes train ahead of their make or mar attempt during today’s Lagos Open Athletics Championships. Okowa was optimistic about the chances of the teams adding that the Nigerian men and women quartets need total support.

They will be running against teams from Zambia, Cote d’Ivoire, and Senegal in the event that begins by 1.15 pm.

“It is about the teams making the right performance that will see them qualify. Nigerians in Lagos should come out in numbers to encourage the teams,” said Okowa.

The maiden Lagos Open Athletics Championships will be featuring 100m, 400m, 800m, 5000m, 100mh, 110mh 400mh, and the relays.

