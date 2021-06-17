Okada rider shot dead by vigilante in Delta

…As angry mob set patrol vehicle ablaze

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

A commercial motorcyclist, (Okada rider) was Thursday, allegedly shot dead by a member of a local vigilante team at Orhuwhorun, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State.

The incident which occurred 9:45 am around the DSC Township police post caused pandemonium in the area, as a pair around the DSC police pistol was set ablaze by a mob.

Though the circumstances surrounding the incident were hazy at press time, sources said, the deceased was killed by the vigilance team member while on a stop-and-search duty.

A source said the deceased and security operatives were engaged in an argument when he was killed by an accidental discharge.

Another source who said the deceased died on the spot alleged that he was shot while trying to evade the extortion of N100.

At the time of filing this report, security has been beefed up in the area as soldiers were drafted to disperse protesting okada riders and restore normalcy to the area.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bright Edafe said the incident, saying “It was the vigilante. It was an accidental discharge. It wasn’t intentional.”

Vanguard News Nigeria