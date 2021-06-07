Total Grace Oil and Gas on Sunday increased the number of its filling stations in Ibadan, Oyo State to 12 so as to reduce the number of unemployment in the state.

The four stations are located at Gbaji, J Allen, Mokola and Olorunsogo all in Ibadan metropolis.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Chief Executive Officer, Total Grace Group, Dr Henry Akinduro said they want to change the face of business in Oyo State saying they want to help in reducing the unemployment rate, which is one the major challenges currently facing the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The company, which spreads across Ibadan and its environs has given motorists access to fuel at affordable price in which raffle draws have always been rolled out every month end for customers to enjoy value for their money.

Akinduro said, “Today is so significant because we want to make our business tobe very closed to our customers, we have the plan that every section of the city has the branch of our filling stations, so that it will be very easy for people to access the service we are given to the community and that is the reason we decided to multiply the number of filling stations that we have both in Ibadan and other state.

“The choice of ibadan is because we started our business here and we understand the system in Ibadan and we know that there are lot of unemployment in Ibadan, so creating more employment for the people that are not employed, we have to increase the number of investment in that environment and that is the reason we want to invest heavily in Ibadan to reduce the number of unemployment in Ibadan and to help the populace,” he said.

Present at the programme include, Taye Adebi popularly known as Taye Currency, veteran actor and actress, Dele Odule and Peju Ogunmola among others.

