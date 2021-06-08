Amidst the raging COVID-19 pandemic and the increased need for safe payment alternatives, logistics company, Marula Ventures, has released the Ohwo App to help further reduce the risk of physical contact and make payments more manageable.

Ohwo App is a fast, secure and straightforward way of making and receiving payments instantly by scanning a QR code from the sellers’ phone or device using an android or IOS phone.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, Toyin Adebola, Head of Business Development, Marula Ventures, said creating an app that would promote safe and straightforward payment was the driving force behind Ohwo.

Highlighting other features of the App, Adebola said it’s easy and fast to download and install.

Ohwo, he added: “It is a huge step up from your regular POS. It is the premier contactless digital POS that takes away the need for extra hardware (POS machine, ATM cards, etc.). All you need to enjoy seamless transactions is Ohwo on your phone. Retailers using the “Ohwo Seller App” would not have to go through the tedious process of auditing their books, queueing tiringly for a large device etc. The Ohwoaccurate bookkeeping/ auditing function automatically audits business transactions. It is your efficient unpaid accountant.”

Adebola further noted that sellers and buyers using the App could easily track their transactions, sales and purchases with ease from within the App.

He said it is easy to download by typing in the transaction value, generating QR code, scanning the code and receiving payment, has no heavy charges.

“Ohwo makes everyday transactions as simple and reliable as possible. In addition to this, you will experience no more heavy POS charges and no more card loss. Ohwo’s mission is to solve the Nigerian payment problem, one download at a time,” he added.