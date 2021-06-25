



Founders of Executive Trainers Limited, Ayo Ogunsan and his wife, Ajoke Ogunsan, have received a global award from the Global Forum for Education and Learning (GFEL), in the Excellence in Education category.

The elated Ogunsans were, yesterday, conferred with the honours, in Las Vegas, United States, having been managers of a leading training institute for higher education in the country, Executive Trainers Limited.

Our correspondent, however, gathered that the five parameters adopted by the award committee of the GFEL are — overall reach, industry impact, spirit of innovation, future readiness and market demand.

Close checks revealed that awardees were drawn from a pool of nominations before the final score was then calculated by taking an aggregate of the five criteria into consideration to define the final position of each nominee on the given category.

It is a summit that provides a platform for networking and learning amongst a closed group of award winning peers from the industry, bringing together some of the most remarkable speakers from the realm of education that will shed light on the most crucial topics pertaining to the industry and help improve the means of education transmittal.

GFEL offers an ideal opportunity for the confluence of educationists, edtech innovators, thought leaders and academics who are adding significant value to the global education sector. It primarily comprises achievers from the industry whom are recognised for their contributions and provide a platform for networking and knowledge sharing amongst this elite group of high performing individuals and companies.

Recall that earlier in March, organisers had, in a letter to the Ogunsans, said the award was a deserving one to the extent that the awardees had distinguished themselves in the area of higher education in the country and the world at large.

Speaking with newsman, Ogunsan who is the Chairman of Executive Group and a Board Member of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), said: “When my wife and I got the letter of nomination for the award, we were dumbfounded. That is what happens to you when you least expected something coming your way, even when you appear to be an achiever in your chosen professional domain.

“For some years now, the Executive Trainers, as a company, has been seen doing all humanly possible for the growth of higher education in Nigeria and the world in general. I am happy that we are being recognised and duly honoured today. To my mind, that is the reward for hardwork and of course, a stroke of God’s hand upon us. We can only pledge to do more.

“I congratulate myself, my dear wife, the entire members of staff of Executive Trainers Limited and all our partners in Nigeria and all over the world.”

Executive Trainers Limited is an organisation which focuses on capacity building and human capital development of principal officers of higher education in Nigeria. Its areas of training include linkages and collaborations, innovation and strategies, entrepreneurship, sponsorship and scholarship enhancement, leadership and higher institution management.