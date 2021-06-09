Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo

By Nkiruka Nnorom

In rare demonstration of sportsmanship, a chairmanship aspirant for Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, has accepted the outcome of the screening and primaries conducted by the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for aspirants wishing to participate in the upcoming July 24th local government election in the state.

Reacting to the party’s ratification of the list of successful chairmanship and councillorship candidates from across the 20 local government areas, submitted to the APC leadership and Governor Dapo Abiodun by the screening and primary committees from the LGAs, Oyegbola-Sodipo said he abides by the decision of the party.

He said as a progressive democrat and loyal party man, he surrendered his personal ambition to the supremacy of the APC while congratulating the candidates on their emergence as the party’s standard bearers for the crucial election.

‘‘Our leader, the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and our great party have spoken. I have accepted their decision with respect to the final outcome of the recent screening exercise and primaries conducted for the chairmanship and councillorship aspirants.

“Party supremacy overrides personal ambition. So, I abide by the wisdom of our leader, the governor and the APC hierarchy,” Oyegbola-Sodipo declared.

Speaking further, he called on all his teeming supporters, followers and fans to accept the party’s final decision in good faith while urging them to rally round the candidates to ensure victory for the APC at the poll.

“In the spirit of true comradeship, I congratulate our standard bearers on their success in the screening exercise and primaries.

“I also use this medium to call on all my supporters, followers and fans to accept the party’s final decision in good faith.

“I call on them to support our candidates to win overwhelmingly at the election. I urge you to place the interest of our dear party, the APC above personal interest,” he added.

Oyegbola-Sodipo, while pledging his continued allegiance to the party, implored the good people of Ogun State to vote for APC in the local government election, assuring them that the party would continue to deliver good governance to them.

Vanguard News Nigeria