



A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Iyke Odikpo, has commended the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Sen Peter Nwoboshi, for service to his constituents.

Odikpo said this in a statement by his media office signed by Mr. Clement Nwaeme.

His words:” Today, Delta North celebrates our number one representative and big brother, Senator Peter Onyeluka Nwaoboshi, as he adds a year to his age.

“Truly this is a major feat, especially when we consider the level of impact in his continued service as our Senator. The reality is that we have a lot to thank God with you and I wholeheartedly join in this thanksgiving.

“Aside from thanksgiving to God, we must also as humans are humble enough to celebrate those who are here with us as they impact our immediate and extended society. His workaholic configuration and political sagacity give a lot to learn, especially for the younger generation.”

Odikpo, the foremost APC party chieftain from Aniocha North LGA, also reiterated his respect for Senator Nwaoboshi’s disposition to service his people and further enjoined all to celebrate with the Senator.