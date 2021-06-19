By Festus Ahon & Ozioruva Aliu – Benin

RESIDENTS of Adeyan Street, GRA, Benin City, were thrown into confusion, following the alleged demolition of almost completed hotel by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Our Correspondents report that the hotel, which was said to be owned by one of the die-hard supporters of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr Victor Ighile, popularly known as Mojo, was brought down despite the lamentations of residents of the area and passers-by.

A sympathiser who spoke to our Correspondents, said; “Mojo is one of the key supporters of Governor Obaseki. Mojo spent his personal money running into millions of naira to ensure the reelection of the Governor for a second term in office”.

The sympathiser who pleaded anonymity, said; “Mojo is one of the major sponsors and influencers of Governor Obaseki home and diaspora loyalists.

“We had expected that Governor Obaseki would find a way to compensate Mojo. Little did we know that his hotel would be demolished by Governor Obaseki whom he worked hard for during his second term campaigns”.

Another sympathiser, who also does not want his name in print, spoke in the same vein, describing Governor Godwin Obaseki’s action as disheartening.

He added that; “Edo people are surprised and still in shock that the Governor could do this to his strong supporter.”

As at the time of filing this report, effort was still being made to reach the Government and the owner of the hotel for comments on the matter.