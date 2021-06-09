By Dapo Akinrefon, Lagos

The Justice and Equity for Peace and Unity Initiative, JEPUIN, Wednesday, expressed optimism that the Interfaith Initiative for Peace jointly led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Sultan of Sokoto, former Head of State Abdulsalami, and Emeritus Catholic Cardinal of Abuja Onaiyekan will address the challenges facing the country.

In a statement by its Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary, Senator Saminu Turaki, Chief Raymond Dokpesi and Mr. Tony Uranta, Executive Secretary, JEPUIN said though the challenges facing the country are many, they are not insurmountable.

The statement reads: “The Justice and Equity for Peace and Unity Initiative, JEPUIN, the premier pan-Nigerian organisation birthed early 2019 and focused on building a united Nigeria on the foundation of justice, equity and fairness, is heartened by the move of the Interfaith Initiative for Peace jointly led by former President Obasanjo, His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, former Head of State Abdulsalami, and Emeritus Catholic Cardinal of Abuja Onaiyekan to convoke a meeting on Thursday, June 10, to seek solutions to the hydra-headed challenges facing our nation.

“Issues such as national unity, security, peace, integration, economic revitalisation and development, women and youth welfare and general progress are on the agenda for the Meeting.

“JEPUIN notes that although the challenges facing the country are many, varied and seem daunting, they are not insurmountable if men and women of goodwill and good conscience honestly seek to find solutions and engage earnestly to see that their recommendations are followed through.

“We wish the conveners the best of outcomes. We also urge all Nigerians to give this initiative their full backing; and, pray that their deliberations will yield fruitful results which will be immensely beneficial to our nation.”

