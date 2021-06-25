

••• says, party jittery over Nwaoboshi’s rising profile

The Chairman of Tony Amechi Foundation, TAF, Chief Tony Amechi, has knocked the Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP over its purported suspension of the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi describing the party and its executives as a nest of consummate scoundrels.

Chief Amechi’s reaction was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Asaba, the Delta State capital Friday, where he noted that the anti party allegation against Senator Nwaoboshi who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on NDDC was an orchestra of deceit initiated by a governor who is jittery over the achievements of the second term Senator.

The onus of truth, according the Ajuwa of Aboh Kingdom and Onwa 1 of Umusadege Utagba-Uno, lies in the PDP and its enabler to tell the world at what point Senator Nwaoboshi became a disloyal party member who must be humiliated by political neophites who he averred were nowhere when the ‘Oracle’ laboured to build the umbrella Party in the state.

The crux of the PDP’s shenanigans, the Ndokwa-born philanthropistNdokwa-born philanthropist noted, was simply because Senator Nwaoboshi in collaboration with the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege decided to facilitate the establishment of a Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, FUATA, in Ndokwa land a development who he stated negates the plan to perpetually keep the people of Ndokwa nation in socio-political obscurity and in permanent state of want.

Unfortunately for the enemies of Ndokwa nation, Senator Nwaoboshi is a hard nut to break for haters of good will, Chief Amechi said, adding that, not even a million of those he referred to as local champions can polarise the rising profile of the man he described as God’s work in progress irrespective of the machinations of ethnic bigots and clannish political leadership in the state.

“FUATA,” the statement read, “is already an awaiting success and this Chief Amechi noted defines the quality of service rendered by Senator Nwaoboshi to those who voted for him unlike those who want to see Ndokwa nation tied forever to the apron string of the Owa-Alero ‘Lord Mayor. “

Chief Amechi warned that the people of Ndokwa nation are watching the PDP closely as its mischieves against the good people of Ndokwa land and their Senator unfolds by the day stating that should there be any attempt from any quarter to scuttle the establishment of FUATA in Ndokwa land, such moves will be resisted with last blood of Ndokwa people stating that no one is more deltan than the other.

“Ndokwa,” Chief Amechi further stated, “has paid its dues in the Delta Project and therefore shouldn’t be treated like conquered territory by anyone vowing that Ndokwa is poised more than ever before to take her rightful place in the comity of nations.”

“Nwaoboshi became an anti-party player as the clock ticks towards the end of the tenure of a state executive, who desires to transmute into a senator in 2023 as if Delta North is his personal estate,” Amechi maintained.

“We have huge natural and human resources that empower us as a blessed nation of people and nobody can ever undermine or take the place of Ndokwa people. Our people have been cheated enough, we have been undermined enough by smaller entities, Ndokwa nation have played ‘siddon look’ politics enough, we have subjugated ourselves enough to those who do not value our friendship and now enough is enough; Ndokwa nation will smile again.

“For us, FUATA is a dream come through and we as a nation are ready to play healthy politics, thrust up our own to attract development to our nation. There’s no gainsaying the fact that Nwaoboshi who in about six years has been doing all that is possible to ensure that Ndokwa land wears a new look in terms developmental project he attracted to our land.

“The NDDC under Nwaoboshi’s Committee Chairmanship built many roads across communities in Ndokwa nation whereas the one we voted to be Governor has nothing to show for our political solidarity and loyalty to him rather, our nation is isolated when developmental issues are concerned. We have moved on to the next level of change and Ndokwa nation shall go all the way with Senator Nwaoboshi who has shown enough affection to our nation.

“We can never be fooled again by any power monger, liars, profiteers and political merchants whose only interest is the numerical strength of Ndokwa people during elections. We shall break that jinx this time and even their Ndokwa collaborators would never be supported for anything,” the vociferous CEO of TAF stated, adding that in 2023, unproductive and inefficient politicians will be retired and send into oblivion.

He called on the people of Delta North Senatorial District to more than ever before stand with Senator Nwaoboshi saying; no amount of subterfuge will make Deltans believe any lie told against the Senator representing the district by the government or its agents.