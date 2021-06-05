Operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested two men, Nicholas Kelechi and Benjamin Moore, allegedly in possession of fake currencies in Yagba Market in Kwara.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, NSCDC, Kwara Command, Babawale Zaid, on Saturday in Ilorin.

The statement said that Moore, the ring leader of fake currency racketeering group in the state, hails from Ebonyi but resided in Iseyin in Kwara.

“Benjamin Moore confessed that a man he met at Lokoja introduced him to the business of counterfeiting currencies,” the statement said.

It said that the yet-to-be identified man took Moore to a temple in Ibadan where he exchanged one real N200 note with a N1000 fake note.

“The suspects said they decided to operate in far places like Yagba market where they could not be easily traced.

“The two suspects are now at the state command for further investigation,” the statement said. (NAN)

