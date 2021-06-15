Late MKO Abiola

*… berates Buhari over insecurity, says APC failed in governance

*…supports restructuring agenda

By Adeola Badru

The South-West Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, Monday, said the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government under President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigeria, compared to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

He said the current security and economic challenges in the country have shown complete failure of APC government in all ramifications, as citizens are not happy.

Arapaja, in an interview with Vanguard, while speaking on the significance of June 12, noted that agitations by some entities for self-determination are expressions of the fact that things are not moving the way they should in the country.

He said: “The significance of June 12 to me is like someone paid the price, the ultimate price with his life to make sure we enjoy democracy and we really are not enjoying it.

“Well, I don’t know how many people see it, but that’s the way I see it because to me, nothing is really working again in Nigeria.

“There’s been failure in all ramifications; people are not happy. To show their displeasure and unhappiness is the perception of protest that people are planning to do.

“It is an expression of failure, tiredness and expression of the fact that things are not moving the way they should.

“If you look at security of lives and properties, the results is zero. It’s the same everywhere from Bayelsa to Imo to Enugu to Kaduna even to Katsina; no place is secured so what have we really achieved?

“In terms of economy, during Jonathan’s year, naira exchange rate was N160/N165 for one dollar as of today, it’s like N500 to one dollar.

“Is that an improvement? The price of food stuff is skyrocketing and nothing is really moving.

“No investment, all foreign investors are not coming to Nigeria due to lack of security. Even for physiological needs, medical facilities are not there.

“It got to a time the President had to go outside the country for medical treatment.

“If someone laid down his life, it’s a landmark achievement and we are all should enjoy what this man died for. So it should be a time for celebration for remembering this hero.”

While proffering solutions to the myriads of challenges confronting the country, Arapaja said: ” I don’t think there’s anything difficult in governance because I’ve been in government too.

If people are sincere, there’s nothing difficult about it. Because it is the resources you have, that you will use to achieve what you want to achieve.”

Vanguard News Nigeria