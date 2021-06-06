Samuel Abiola Adegoke (Adesamh) (L) and Michael Anuoluwa Adegoke (R)

Comedian, Samuel Abiola Adegoke, well known as Adesamh, has undoubtedly created a niche for himself in the online comedy industry perceived to have been sort of overcrowded in Nigeria.

The comedian who is known for his perfect synchronisation with his partner during skits revealed both of them are neither twins nor friends, but brothers.

Describing his brother (Michael Anuoluwa Adegoke) and partner, Adesam said; “We met in my father’s house. We are brothers. I’m the elder brother and he’s the younger brother. He snatched my mum’s breast from me”.

Samuel Abiola Adegoke (Adesamh)

Growing up, he had to hawk everytime “we got back from school”.

Although their sychronisation can be said to be the selling point of the brand, fans cannot but wonder how. For Adesamh and his brother-partner, it is a piece of cake. The comedian noted it was easy for them since they started their career as dance drama actors.

According to him, dance drama requires more “energy” than those put in their skits. “So it’s not really a big deal for us”.

Meanwhile, the “chorus reply comedian” cannot forget a memorable event in his life when he lost his father’s N200. “He beat the hell out of me but saw the money while going to church the next morning”.

Adesamh maintained his comedy skits are inspired by “past experiences, observations and trends”.

Michael Anuoluwa Adegoke

On what differentiates his comedy skits from others in the industry, he claimed; “it does not just make people laugh, it also educates people about little things they don’t pay attention to”.

Their prowess for producing skits on adverts that entertains more than promoting a product has earned the duo kudos amidst fans. For instance, an advert skit done for a startup, handcraft and vintage items eCommerce website, Jeugmark, generated comments like “Bravo best advert”, among others.

Discussing the challenges faced in the comedy skit industry, Adesamh speaking in pidgin said; “not easy o. You have to do something extraordinary before people notice you because people at the top too no dey slack”.

He however revealed he “actually love being an actor more than being a comedian”.

Adesamh’s Educational Backgound

Primary school: St. Joseph Catholic School, Ile Aperin Ibadan

Secondary school: Lagelu Grammar School, Agugu Oremeji Ibadan

Tertiary institution: Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife Osun State.

