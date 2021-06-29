THE Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA) has opened nominations towards picking deserving organisations in the various categories for award of the 2021 Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Industry Excellence.

The Executive Secretary, NNLA, Ovie Odubu, who disclosed this at a quarterly board meeting in Abuja, said this year’s edition of the awards focusses on honouring corporate bodies against the tradition of recognising just individuals.

Odubu said, “2021 Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Industry Excellence as an epoch making event is aimed at recognising productive innovations and excellence at the echelon of the nation’s industrial sector.

“Fifteen distinct categories have been published on our portal for nomination of deserving organisations. We urge members of the public to sustain the transparency of the process by visiting www.nigerianlegacyawards.org to pick choice winners between now and midnight of Saturday 3rd July 2021when nomination closes.”

Odubu emphasised that, “The Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Industry Excellence has evolved to recognise major trends, achievements and innovations, with award categories revised every year in response to the dynamics of Nigeria’s evolving industrial sector.

“So every year, NNLA closely interacts with business leaders, political icons, entrepreneurs and academics who provide invaluable support for the awards.

“We also thank Nigerians for the pivotal role in past NNLA awards that recognised exceptional personalities from all walks of life. We will continue to inspire industry and excellence in the Nigerian environment by ensuring only the best are awarded NNLA prestigious honours”