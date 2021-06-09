.

Nollywood actress, producer and model, Uche Ogbodo has welcome her second child.

The thespian took to her Instagram page @Uche Ogbodo on Wednesday to celebrate her new bundle of joy while thanking

everyone for the love showered on her and the new born.

She wrote, “My bunny is finally here and I am so excited; mother and child perfectly fine.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone. I see all the love and WhatsApp messages and they are overwhelming.

“I cry sometimes, little me do I deserve all these support?

“God bless you all, I cannot reply all the messages but I see them. Thank you.”

Ogbodo, however, did not state the sex of the child.

The actress had featured in more than 200 Nollywood movies which include ‘Be My Val’, ‘Family Romance’, ‘Festac Town’, ‘Forces of Nature’, ‘Four Sisters’ and many others.

The star actress is one of the most versatile actress in Nigeria who fits into any role and acts mostly in romantic, action, comedy and tragic movies.

Uche got married to Mr Apo Arthur on October 2013, her long time friend and the union is blessed with a daughter and this second child.