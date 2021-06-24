Ifeanyi Okowa

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Thursday, said nobody could put him on a collision course with past leaders of the state and said he was focused on developing the State according to the mandate freely given to him by Deltans.

Okowa who spoke at a grand reception to welcome hundreds of former members of the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC in the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said he would not be distracted by attempts to pitch him against his predecessors by some highly placed members of the PDP in the state.

Maintaining that all Governors who ruled the state since 1999 performed very well, he said the PDP as a Party believes that power belongs to God and that the people reserved the right to make their choice.

Okowa said: “We are a party that believes that power belongs to God and that’s why we are rejoicing. We also believe that power belongs to the people and that the people reserved the right to make their choice.

“Sometime ago, I said power belongs to God and only God will determine who will succeed me, I wonder why some people are angry about that statement because truly only God knows who will take over from me.

“We are one family in the PDP and those who don’t have our character are angry because we always say the truth and they are trying all means to scatter our PDP family, but they will always fail because we have bonded very well together as a party.

“Together as a family we can continue to make things to happen, together as a family we change things in our family by working hard for everyone of us. We will not work to put money in one person’s pocket because a day will come when I will expose those of them that are angry with us.

“You voted for me to do what is right for the interest of the people and not to put money in somebody’s pocket, that’s not what you voted me for.

“PDP has worked starting from Chief James Ibori, to Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and myself we have worked very well and we are still working. If anyone said he is not seeing what we are doing, its either they blind or they don’t live in Asaba.

“Their attempt to pitch me against my Predecessors will not work because I am not quarrelling with them. My Predecessors laid the foundation for what we are doing in the state and am building on the foundations they have laid.

“Am building on the foundation that I met, they are angry and want to cause quarell between me and my predecessors but they have failed because no stranger will deceive us in this state”.

While commending the people for their support over the years, he said the coming of the decampees would further strengthen the party.

Speaking earlier, the former Delta North Chairman of the APC, Major George Okafor (retd) who led the decampees said they were back to the PDP were they belonged.

Okafor said: “My decision to quit the APC was largely borne from my inner convictions that Delta APC has remained an unending battlefield without hope for respite.

“In Delta APC, ‘Things Will Continue To Fall Apart’; I do not see them coming together even beyond 2023. Today, I feel good coming back home to where I am loved, respected and appreciated. I thank the PDP family in Delta State for holding forth and firm since 1999.

“I want to specially thank the Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for keeping the party together, both in the state and the national level.”

State Chairman of the PDP, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso who received the decampees, described the APC as a failed party.

Esiso said: “Under their leadership of this nation, bandits have taken over, prices of food has skyrocketed, farmers can’t go to farm and children can’t go to school because of insecurity”.

