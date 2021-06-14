The African Children Talents Discovery Foundation (ACTDF) is organising a seven-day talent hunts in Bauchi State with the aim of discovering young talented footballers who will be given financial support to flourish in their careers.



According to the chairman of the Foundation, Engineer Noah Dallaji, the door is opened to all young talented players across the country to come and showcase their talents and be identified by the invited football icons across Africa.



The identified players will be supported with moral and financial assistance on their roads to the zenith of their careers.



“We believe that the best footballers Nigeria would ever have are in the rural communities and we need to dig them out. The aim of the Talent Hunts is to produce 11 players that will represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles. This can be achieved by consolidating on the talents we have in this one country and we started with football because I have passion for the game and other sports like basketball. Once we discovered the line that any talent is, we will help in building the personal career.

Dallaji reiterated that the program will reduce the crime rates Nigeria is currently faced with.



“Because a lot of things is going on in the country, insecurity, banditry, Boko-haram all these here and there. So we want to use this opportunity to channel our energy into positive things and we starting by Football talent hunts in Bauchi State bringing in a lot of football superstar like JayJay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo Daniel Amokachi and others from African countries like El-Hadji Diouf and other from African countries will be on ground to mentor these young talents. This will go a long way in boosting the Morales of these young talents because most of these guys are frustrated despite their hidden talents.

The six-day programme starts 20 and ends 26 June, 2021.

The foundation, The African Children Talents Discovery Foundation (ACTDF) is an organization that was created in 1996 with vision and mission to discover talents.

The foundation believe that talent is a natural thing and all human beings have natural talent. Following their contributions to human development, they have been attending the United Nations General Assembly since 2010 and have a scholarship programme that helped about 300 Nigerians schooling abroad and have over a thousand students schooling in Nigeria particularly in Bauchi State.

