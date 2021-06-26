NOA: Redefining the role of Olympians in sports development

Olumide Oyedeji, proprietor of Hoops & Read Basketball club for the basketball story sent earlier. October 5, 2019.

By Jacob Ajom

For three days this week Nigeria’s best past athletes under the auspices of the Nigeria Olympian Association converged on the city of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory to banter, discourse, dissect and proffer possible solutions to Nigeria’s intractable stagnation in sports development.

Piloting this initiative is the leadership of the association headed by former Nigeria men’s basketball team captain, Olumide Oyedeji and his able lieutenant, Professor Sadiq Abdullahi, an adjunct professor of global education and curriculum development and improvement at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, USA.

Speaking on their mission in Abuja, Abdullahi told this reporter that NOA was formed to redefine the position of former athletes who have represented Nigeria at the Olympics in the scheme of things.

ALSO READ: Siasia hails CAS on FIFA ban reduction, laments NFF neglect

“We discussed the general concerns of former athletes, trying to reorganise the structure so that the mandate given us by the International Olympians Association which has been neglected for over 25 years.”

He said, “we also discussed the benefits and welfare of athletes. At the end of discussions, we as well, set up a constitution drafting committee. We also drew up a resolution which will be sent to all members. This will prepare members for elections which will produce a new executive and conclude the first step to setting up a concrete structure that will take care of Olympians, their welfare and benefits.

President of NOA, Olumide Oyedeji re-echoed Abdullahi’s concerns. Said he, “”As athletes who have represented Nigeria at the Olympic Games and as a body we want to ensure that the welfare of our colleagues remains our priority. The idea of former athletes living in penury should not be heard of and that is why we will be giving serious attention to the welfare of Olympians and athletes in the country.”

Abdullahi continued, “We also discussed other issues pertaining to sports development, particularly the much-talked about grassroots sports which has not been properly defined in Nigeria,” he said.

He observed that sports administrators in the country pay lip service to grassroots sports development without really knowing how to go about it. “Although the sports ministry and the Nigeria Olympic Committee have been reluctant in accepting the concept and direction of the NOA, we are ready to partner them in drawing up a master plan for grassroots sports development.”

ALSO READ: Olympic qualification: MoC stages 5 Olympic relay events

He continued, “after this gathering in Abuja, the perception of the sports ministry and the NOC towards us(NOA) will surely change. We want to be seen as partners. We are patriotic Nigerians who, all through our youth we toiled and brought honour and glory to this nation and we still want to contribute more.”

He spoke about the concept of continuity as it relates to sports development. “It all begins from the grassroots. It is a graduated process which starts from the local government level, then to the states, the zones and to the national level. Over the years, this chain seems to have been broken and unless there is a deliberate effort to reconfigure our sports policy which recognises that it takes a village to raise a child, we may never get a headway.”

Professor Abdullahi reasoned that “if well implemented, the much vaunted Public Private Participation(PPP) in sports would make grassroots sports become more attractive. We need to develop human capacity for effective implementation and that is going to be the talking point.

“If grassroots sports development programme is well defined and implemented to the letter, more corporate bodies will identify with the programmes and that would make the adopt an athlete initiative, as is being propounded by the present Minister of Sports, becomes a tip of the iceberg.”

Abdullahi promised to seek an audience with the minister where he would enlighten him more on the NOA master plan. “I am excited about this because this is what I have been crying for the past 30 years.”

Vanguard News Nigeria