The Nigerian Army has dismissed as blatant lie, media reports that six soldiers were killed at Ohafia, Abia State, Friday night by unknown gunmen.

A highly placed source at the 14 Brigade, Ohafia told Vanguard that contrary to media reports and speculations, “no single soldier was killed in Ohafia by unknown gunmen”.

The source said that the report was a misrepresentation of facts, dismissing it as pure propaganda.

Similarly, the Army denied reports in the social media that troops are on vengeance mission in some parts of Ohafia communities following the alleged death of six soldiers in an exchange of fire with unknown gunmen.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima in a statement on Monday, dismissed the allegation as “baseless fabrication aimed at not only tarnishing the good image of the Nigerian Army, but to create distrust between the public and security agents in the state.”

The statement also said that “the story further alleged that as a result, residents of Elu, Amangwu and Amaekpu in Ohafia LGA have embarked on mass exodus out of fear.”

According to the Nigeria Army, “the true position is that troops carried out routine clearance operations in line with the rules of engagement and respect for fundamental human rights of the citizens”.

The statement denied any harrasment of locals contrary to reports.

It read in part:”Nigerian Army, NA, determined to restore socio-economic activities which were hitherto disrupted by criminal activities of IPOB/ESN elements who attack security agents and government infrastructures.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army working in conjunction with personnel of Nigeria Police and other security agencies leveraging on timely and accurate intelligence provided by patriotic citizens, are working tirelessly to restore normalcy to troubled areas and to rid the state of criminal elements.

“Nigeria Army therefore, reassures people of Abia State of the safety of their lives and property and also urges them to continue to report suspicious movements and activities of strange individuals or groups in their vicinity to the nearest security agency for prompt action.”

Meanwhile, some locals including old women were seen in a viral video fleeing to neighbouring communities, claiming that their community was no longer safe following raids by security agents.

Vanguard News Nigeria