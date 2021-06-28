By Ike Uchechukwu

The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, NIS, Cross River State branch has asserted that every responsible government needs the pivotal contribution of Surveyors to succeed as the data they hold is important for the effective implementation of development plans.

The newly elected Chairman, NIS, Surv. Emmanuel Arop made the assertion while speaking with Vanguard at the weekend during the inauguration of new Executive that will pilot the affairs of the institution for the next two years.

He also called on the governnent for huge information domicile in hard copy and analogue to be out up on a customized website by the state which will in no small generate huge revenue if opened to the public .

” All past administrations have been partnering with us including Donald Duke,Liyel Imoke and now Gov Ben Ayade because we play in key role in the development and growth of any society and invariably the economy .

“Part of what we are bringing as a new Executive is to maintain peace in our institution and and create avenues and opportunities to make governnent gainfully engage our members to contribute thier quota which is very pivotal to the growth of our dear state and county at large ,” Arop said .

Earlier in his acceptance speech , Surveyor Arop said the NIS has set goals and objectives which includes representing generally the view of Surveying profession, improving and providing supports for training and improvement of survey techniques as well as maintaining standards .

“We humbly appeal to governnent to recognize and appreciate Surveying and mapping as an inevitable tool for sustainable growth .Survey services and product are not only a prerequisite but also a corequisite for land resource exploitation.

“Today a significant percentage of the orthophoto has been overtaken by new development thereby requiring an update to include present day spatial realities,” he said.

On his part, the Commisioner for Agriculture, Ntufam Okon Owuna reiterated the fact that no responsible governnent cannot do well without partnering with surveyors.

Owuna however, assured of government’s readiness to partner with surveyors to move Cross River to the next level.

“No governnent can do well without surveyors.Any responsible governnent that does not partner with them is bound to fail ,so we are assuring you that we are going to synergize with the institution .

“We know the importance of Surveyors ,and we know that surveying is a veritable tool for collection / analysing data fir effective planing as well as solid implementation with precision ,so we are going to partner with you ,” Owuna assured .

Members of the new Executive of NIS include, Surv. (Chief) Emmanuel Arop, mnis Chairman, Surv. Stephen Utre, mnis, Vice Chairman, Surv. Emmanuel Obarafo, mnis,Secretary ,Surv. Aruku Igbe Kalita, mnis .

Others are, Asst. Secretary, Surv. Femi-Soyombo mnis, Financial Secretary, Surv. (Sir) Patrick Ejom, mnis,Treasurer,Surv. Agim Augustine, mnis, Publicity Secretary, Surv. (Mrs.) Ekama Elemi, mnis,Internal Auditor, and Surv. Matthew Edokor, mnis as Council Representative.

Vanguard News Nigeria