By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has dismissed the rumor making the rounds that some unknown gunmen on Wednesday invaded a market located along Ado-Ikere road.

The Command’s Police Commissioner, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, said the story trending on the social media, was deliberately fabricated by some individuals to cause panic, saying no truck loaded with Hausa/Fulani people carrying AK-47 riffles and other weapons, entered Shasha Market in Ado Ekiti that day .

Mobayo, in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said : “The story is not just false, but a lie from the pit of hell, fabricated and spread by the enemies of the society to cause unnecessary panic.

“The Command wishes to state explicitly that: Yesterday being Tuesday, 8th June, 2021 at about 5pm a truck loaded with bags of beans, dried fish, onions and other food items from Sokoto State heading to Akure, Ondo State, stopped at Shasha Market junction, Ado-Ekiti to offload five bags of fish.

“In the process, they were accosted by Amotekun personnel and interrogated but were later cleared to offload the bags of fish and proceed with their journey after confirming that nothing incriminating as alleged was found with them.

“More so, the said truck did not even enter Shasha Market, but only stopped at the Junction, and had earlier stopped by at Ifaki-Ekiti where some bags of beans were offloaded.

“The Command hereby implores members of the public especially the good people of Ekiti State to *disregard the unfounded rumour, as there is no iota of truth in it.

The Commissioner of Police pledged that the Command will continue to work with relevant bodies to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the good people of Ekiti State.

The Commissioner also warns against the spread of false alarms that are capable of causing apprehension in the Society as anyone found wanting will be made to face the wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command has said those kidnapped during attack on an hotel at Ayetoro Ekiti, Ido /Osi Local government on Tuesday evening, have been freed.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said only two persons were kidnapped during the attack.

It has been widely circulated that four persons were abducted inside the hotel, while a lady, who is a staff of the hotel shot and abducted in the process.

Speaking with journalists via telephone conversation on Thursday, Abutu revealed that the abductees were freed at Ikun Ekiti,Moba Local government area of Ekiti State.

He said: “The two abductees have regained their freedom . They were freed yesterday (Wednesday) at about 10:30pm close to Ikun bridge in Moba local government Area.

“Two people were actually kidnapped, the third person, who is the security man was macheted, but was not taken away”.

Abutu also debunked the claim that someone was raped during the attack, saying the investigation didn’t reveal this.

