By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and Shell Exploration and Production Company have donated 10 Solar Powered Boreholes and 16 VIP latrines to thousands of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs and other host communities across seven local government areas of Borno state.

The donation and handing over were done on Wednesday virtually at the Council Chamber, Deputy Governor’s office, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur.

Speaking, Kadafur lauded NNPC/ SNEPCO for the intervention which he said would impact positively on the lives of the benefitting communities.

Kadafur whose speech was read by the State Commissioner for Inter-Governmental Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Wanori, said the intervention was in line with the administration’s policy of restoration of livelihood in communities worst affected by the decade long insurgency.

“Let me also reiterate the fact that this administration places a high premium on the adage which says ‘water is life’ and therefore has placed the issue of providing portable water for human and animal consumption among its 10-point agenda.

“On behalf of the people of Borno State, we remain appreciative for this uncommon intervention as part of your corporate social responsibility.

“This will certainly go a long way in addressing water scarcity being experienced in the selected communities. Therefore, this intervention is quite commendable and should be sustained for the benefit of the people of Borno State,” Kadafur said.

While assuring sustainability of the projects, Kadafur urged benefiting communities to ensure maximum utilization of the facilities.

Speaking earlier, the Project Manager, Alhaji Ibrahim Ringim, said the projects which comprised 10 hybrid solar boreholes and 16 VIP latrines that are friendly for the usage of people living with disabilities were executed in seven LGAs across the three Senatorial Zones of the state.

Speaking on behalf of benefiting LGAs and communities, the Chairman of Gubio LGA, Alhaji Mali Gubio, and General Manager of Ruwassa in Borno, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, lauded the intervention and assured their commitment for its protection and maintenance to ensure the sustainability of the water projects.

In their respective messages to the occasion through virtual, representative of NNPC, Aliyu Jafaru and that of SNEPCO, Alice Aje, said the joint projects as part of their corporate social responsibility to communities in Borno and other states across Nigeria