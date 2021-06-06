By Chinedu Adonu

Bar, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has raised alarm over threat to his life by combined team of Nigeria security forces.

Bar, Ejiofor cried out for help over sporadically shooting on sight by police and army that surrendered his house in Oraifite Anambra state to arrest him.

This was made known on his Twitter handle in the early hours of today, Sunday 6th June, 2021.

Alert

“Joint team of the team and Army are presently in my house shooting sporadically in sight, to arrest me.

As a lawyer I have committed no offence known to law.

“My life is under serious threat. People have being killed and I don’t know what will happen to me next”.