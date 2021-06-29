Nnamdi Kanu arrest: Plot to permanently silence Igbo ― South East youth leaders

By Steve Oko

Nnamdi Kanu in handcuffs

The coalition of southeast Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has expressed rage over the arrest and deportation of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, alleging that it is a plot to permanently silence Ndigbo.

COSEYL in a press statement jointly signed by its National President, Goodluck Ibem; and the Secretary-General, Kanice Igwe, also claimed that his arrest was a ploy to provoke Ndigbo.

The statement read in part: “The arrest and torture of Kanu is an evil plot to silence Ndigbo forever.

“COSEYL is alarmed over the dehumanizing treatment meted to the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by Interpol and Nigerian security forces.

” Though we do not speak for IPOB, it is the right of anyone or group of persons to demand for freedom or to go his or her separate way if he feels that his wellbeing is not guaranteed.

“Nnamdi Kanu and his group have the right to demand whatever thing he deserves because it is their fundamental human right.

“Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe was the one who fought and brought Nigerian Independence in 1960. The colonial masters then did not subject him to the kind of torture and dehumanising treatment meted out to Nnamdi Kanu today by security forces because it was his right to demand the independence of Nigeria as a country.

“Herdsmen kill, rape, and maim indigenes of Southern Nigeria on a daily basis, and none of them has been arrested or prosecuted.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest is a direct question to Ndigbo that: ‘How dare you speak when we kill, maim and rape your women?’

“Nnamdi Kanu was arrested and dehumanised because he dared ask questions why herdsmen are killing people and nothing is done to them by the federal government.”

