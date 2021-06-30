.

—- Says Nepotism , tribalism in appointments breeds animosity among regions

Dayo Johnson Akure

The African Church has recommended capital punishment as panacea to tackle the rate of criminality pervading most parts of the country.

Archbishop of Oka-Akoko province, African Church, Most Reverend Joseph Olalekan Akinsanya said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Akinsanya noted that capital punishment was introduced by other countries who went through similar challenges and they came out stronger.

While lamenting the insecurity and economic situation of the country, he pointed that “the survival of Nigerians through this period should be seen as the grace of God.

“As humans, for some time now all over the world, our experiences have been hard-hitting, however being alive and being able to sail through the tough time should be seen as the grace of God.

“Killings between 2011 and 2019 bandits had wasted 2,619 people while 1,190 others were kidnapped and over N970 million was paid as ransom from victim families during the period under review.

“Autonomy of the Judiciary must be given positive consideration. There should be capital punishment for offenders.

“As practiced in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and other countries of the world. This may bring rate of criminality to a barest minimum.”

Akinsanya kicked against the use of nepotism and tribalism by the present administration in giving appointments.

The Clergyman said this skewed appointments had been breeding animosity among regions within the country.

He however lauded the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu for rising to the challenge by ensuring that the state and the citizenry were secured through the establishment of security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

Speaking on the founding of the church twelve decades ago , Akinsanya said that “the church was created in order for Africans to worship God in their own way.

” The founding of the African Church was not essentially an attempt to encourage traditional religion as the detractors of the church, who were ignorant of the cause of the secession, alleged, nor was it an effort to propagate the doctrine of polygamy.

“It was purely a struggle for the rediscovery of African nationalism.

” It was for the emancipation and liberation of the church in Nigeria from religious conservatism and monotonous services lacking variety that were difficult for Africans to adapt to.

“It was due to racial discrimination against the black in the church sitting arrangement and discrimination in the appointment of church officers.

“It was a struggle for an independent African Church where the members could worship God in their own way to satisfy their spiritual needs and aspirations knowing fully that foreign agencies in the country could not effectively and adequately cope with the situation.

According to him “There is no gainsaying that a church of twelve decades has come to stay like our National Anthem that says that the labours of our heroes passed shall never be in vain. Our great Church, The African Church, has made her impact known virtually in all sectors of life.