.

By Lawani Mikairu

A deportee with special needs, Adepoju Oluwatoyin Ruth, has been reunited with her family at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos after she returned from Oman by Nigeria Immigration Services,Lagos airport Command .



Ruth who arrived Nigeria from Oman aboard Egypt Air on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 is suspected to have special needs. Her name was erroneously given as Olajide Oluwatoyin Ruth by the Egypt Air, which could not be traced in the immigration system.

However, the command was able to sort out her real names from its system and contacted the father who is said to be a resident of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.The father ,it was gathered, directed the sister of the returnee, Adepoju Olamide who is based in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital to pick her up at the airport.

” On arrival at the airport, the Command interrogated the sister, Olamide to proof her true identity, but the returnee immediately went berserk and incoherent with her communication.It took the ingenuity of the officers of the command to calm her down and obtain necessary information from her,’ the command said.

The NIS Comptroller, MMIA Command, Mr. Abdullahi Dalhatu, is said to have ordered that the returnee be kept in the custody of Immigration for another 24 hours to calm her and for better observation.

Reports on the details of the returnee indicate that she left Nigeria for Oman in 2019 and was engaged as a house maid in that country.

The sister to the returnee, Olamide, who expressed delight at reuniting with Oluwatoyin again , confirmed that she left Nigeria in 2019 in search of greener pastures.

She also commended the immigration officials at the airport for handling the issue with utmost professionalism, saying that her “respect for the service, especially the command had increased.”