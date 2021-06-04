Picture representation

Dr Ismail Adewusi, the Postmaster General, Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST), has said that the organisation will step up its regulatory mandate on logistics and courier companies for better performance.

According to him, the postal outfit is mandated by law to regulate and checkmate the activities of logistics and courier companies in the country.

Adewusi who was represented by Mr Yahaya Rufa’i, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of NIPOST stated this on Friday in Abuja while briefing newsmen.

He said the Courier and Logistics Services Regulations 2020 is the regulatory framework which aids NIPOST to enhance the operations of courier and logistics services.

He said checkmating the activities of logistics and courier companies in the country would help sanitize the industry and put in check the activities of criminal-minded operators.

According to him, during a recent clamp down and seal off exercise within FCT, the enforcement unit of courier and logistics regulatory department of NIPOST clamped down on six illegal courier operators operating without a licence.

ALSO READ: We’re not mobilising corps members for war, NYSC clarifies

“Recently about 10 despatch riders were arrested in the FCT by men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for online drug trafficking and transporting same.

“These are parts of the reasons their activities need to be regulated and be given guidelines and rules of operations.

He stated that logistics and courier companies in the country could not continue to operate unchecked while some of the criminals among them continued to put the lives of citizens at risk.

“There is an ethical and acceptable standard of compliance to be followed by all operators, and not complying means creating an unsafe economy.

“NIPOST has provided an enabling environment and ease of operations for licensed operators where they can also enjoy training and insured businesses for continuity.

“Doing business with licenced operators means a safer and better society for everyone which would move the economy forward and attract investors,’’ he said.

The COO said the post also engaged in monitoring and evaluation exercise of licenced operators to ensure continued compliance to policies and guidelines.

He urged the general public to check NIPOST web portal (clrd.nipost.gov.ng) for the list of licenced operators so as not to fall for scam and avoid dealing with illegal operators.

Vanguard News Nigeria