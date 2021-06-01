NIMN confers fellowship award on Tunde Olufowora, 26 others

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has conferred its highest professional honours on Tunde Olufowora, the Chief Executive Officer of Brand I Communications Limited, as part of its 2021 annual congressional activities.

Olufowora was inducted alongside 26 other persons who have distinguished themselves in the field of marketing, while the Institute admitted one person as Honorary Member into its Body of Fellows at the 2021 edition of Conferment of Fellowship Award and Dinner last weekend in Lagos

NIMN is the highest professional body for marketing professionals and institutions involved in marketing activities and related fields in Nigeria.

Tunde Olufowora, an accomplished communications and marketing expert with over 29 years cognate experience spanning Media, Public Relations and Marketing has worked with major and flagship brands in Nigeria including The Guardian and ThisDay newspapers as well as FCMB Bank, pioneering a number of initiatives that have strongly positioned and distinguished the brands in the market.

He was the Head of Corporate Communications of FCMB for a period 16 years (1997-2013) within which period he had responsibilities for managing all the marketing communications activities of the bank. He spearheaded almost all the transformational stages in the life of the bank, from a small privately owned merchant bank to becoming a renowned commercial bank in Nigeria and Africa today.

Some of those transformational changes include the Initial Public Offer of the shares of the bank and its listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange after its successful Public Offer campaigns; the change of name from “Merchant” to “Monument”, the various mergers & acquisitions exercise and the rebranding campaign of the bank which gave it the current brand appeal.

Before joining FCMB in 2013, Olufowora had worked with The Guardian and THISDAY (two leading flagship newspapers in Nigeria).

A renowned, seasoned and accomplished journalist, Tunde Olufowora pioneered (in 1993) the most famous “Appointment” page, which today remains the largest income stream for The Guardian Newspaper. He also pioneered the Daily Stock Market reporting in Nigeria in 1995 while working as a correspondent with THISDAY Newspaper.

He left the employment of THISDAY Newspaper as a Deputy Editor (Money & Markets) before joining FCMB in the year 1997.

