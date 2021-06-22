By Onozure Dania

A 28 year old night club promoter and event planner, Baba Williams, who allegedly swindled a man of N4.3million, under false pretence of exchanging it in to US Dollars,was yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Tinubu.

Williams is facing a three count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence, fraud and stealing preferred against him by the Police.

The defendant who resides at Idejo Street Victoria Island, was arraigned before Magistrate Mrs T.O. Omoyele.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Micheal Unah, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offence sometimes in March 2021, at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

He said that Williams obtained the said money from the complainant, one Adah Godspower, under false pretence and promised to help him exchange it in to US dollars, but failed to do so.

He also alleged that the defendant stole the money, from Godspower.

According to the prosecutor the offence committed is punishable under Sections 411, 314 and 287, of the criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant pleased not guilty to the charge, leveled against him.

However, Magistrate Omoyele, granted him bail in the sum of N1million, with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must have evidence of three years, tax payment to the Lagos State Government, present National Identification card.

The case was adjourned till July 12, 2021, for mention.