By Cynthia Alo

Nigeria’s rising musical talent Abubakar Ottan, also known as Tolibian is set to launch a new album titled ‘Abortion’

The singer and songwriter who hail from Ilorin, Kwara state, is an energetic performing artiste with quality sound in Afrobeat, Acapella, Apala, Hiphop and Amapianos.

Tolibian was first noticed online in 2019 and he’s been consistent with his craft since his first appearance till date.

He is known for the uniqueness in his music like Malaysia, Shower your blessings, End SARS, A December to Remember, Lori iro and the recent single abaya palava that’s is Making heavy wave online on various platforms like audiomack with over 540k active plays within the period of 3 weeks of release.

In February 2021 tolibian was signed under TCA Entertainment, a record label owned by one of the fast rising Instagram influencer and content creator “ The Cute Abiola” and this was a major breakthrough for this young talented artiste which brought a lot of attention towards his craft and brand.

Moving forward Tolibian is working on a lot of project for his fans and this special musical content is titled “abortion”