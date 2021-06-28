Nigeria’s Postmaster General, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria’s Postmaster General, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi has said that postal services hold a lot of potential for the growth of Africa.

He stated this after emerging as the Second Vice Chairperson of the Pan-African Postal Union’s 10th Session after an election that took place in Zimbabwe at the weekend.

Adewusi was elected second vice chairperson at the end of the 10thth Ordinary Session of PAPU Plenipotentiary conference held at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

While Zimbabwe which hosted the conference for this year was elected Chairperson, Algeria emerged 1st Chairperson to run the affairs of the continental body for the next four years.

The body is to run the affairs of PAPY as international bureau. Founded 1980, PAPU is a member of the Universal Postal Union overseeing issues of postal services on the African continent.

The postmaster general of ZimPost, Mr. Sifundu Chief Moyo, was elected Secretary General of PAPU.

It is the first time a Southern African country would be elected to the position in its 41 years of existence of PAPU. Adewusi said postal agencies across Africa must rise up to the new opportunities offered by technology to help the economies of the respective countries.

“The incursion of technology into communication has changed the way things are done. But rather than relegate postal services to the background, those who run postal organisations across this continent must continuously look inward to ensure that we leverage technology to contribute to the economies of our countries,” Adewusi advised.

