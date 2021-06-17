From left— Muhammed Isa, Snr Counsellor; Florence Akinyemi, Minister Counsellor; Ambassador Abiodun Adejola, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office, Geneva, and other international organisations; Director-General, United Nations Office in Geneva, Ms. Tatiana Valovaya, and Ambassador Tunde Mustapha, Minister, at the ceremony.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other international organisations, Ambassador Abiodun Richards Adejola, presented his Letter of Credence to the Director-General of the Office, Ms. Tatiana Valovaya on Thursday.

At the occasion, Valovaya said the UN was aware about the security challenges in Nigeria.

She assured that the UN will continue to engage and actively collaborate with Nigeria to address the challenges of terrorism and violent extremism.

The UN DG commended Nigeria’s involvement in the Strategic Development Goals LAB, a multi-stakeholder initiative that contributes to the implementation of the SDGs.

Ambassador Adejola visited in company of other staff of the Mission in Geneva.

