By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS says Nigerians paid more for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), Household Kerosene (cooking gas) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas in May 2021.

The bureau made this known in its monthly price watch for the month of May released on its website.

The report indicates that the average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased by 29.61% year-on-year and month-on-month by 1.01% to N168.06 in May 2021 from N166.38 in April 2021.

According to the NBS, states with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Lagos (N186.26), Benue (N180.83) and Ebonyi (N177.40).

States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were: Gombe (N161.33), Borno (N162.27) and Zamfara (N162.31).

Similarly, the report also revealed that the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.23% month-on-month and by 9.03% year-on-year to N363.50 in May 2021 from N362.68 in April 2021.

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were: Ebonyi (N477.08), Enugu (N464.44) and Taraba (N437.04).

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were: Bayelsa (N251.11), Yobe (N298.15) and Abuja (N305.33).

Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 3.34% month-on-month and by 4.94% year-on-year to N1,266.99 in May 2021 from N1,226.08 in April 2021.

States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Plateau (N1,490.00), Kebbi (N1,475.00) and Niger (N1,447.50).

States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Bayelsa (N1,027.50), Delta (N1,050.00) and Adamawa (N1,078.33).

Also in the month under review, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) the average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.12% month-on-month and by 5.43% year-on-year to N2,071.69 in May 2021 from N2,069.21 in April 2021.

However, the average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by -0.66% month-on-month and increased by 3.68% year-on-year to N4,288.95 in May 2021 from N4,317.55 in April 2021.

States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were: Abuja (N4,825.00), Enugu (N4,754.55) and Plateau (N4,650.00).

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Kaduna (N3,736.07), Zamfara (N3,749.04) and Katsina (N3,856.31).

States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Bauchi (N2,486.39), Borno (N2,393.87) and Adamawa (N2,392.62).

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Jigawa: (N1,726.86), Abuja (N1,808.20) and Lagos (N1,841.93).

