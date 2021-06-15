Nigerians in S'Africa pledge to boost image of fatherland abroad

The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) on Monday pledged to continue to work closely with compatriots, to promote unity and boost the image of their fatherland abroad.

The President-General of NICASA, Mr Ben Okoli, made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).



Okoli was speaking against the backdrop of Nigeria’s commemoration of Democracy Day.



“We are happy to celebrate 22 years of democracy, we pray and hope Nigeria continues to reap the dividends of democracy.



“Although we did not celebrate officially, we sensitised compatriots in South Africa to the need to be law abiding and to always portray the image of our fatherland in good light.



“We also met with the Nigeria Consul-General in Johannesburg, Mr Abdukmalik Ahmed, and talked about our welfare and the need for protection of Nigerians living in South Africa.



“The meeting was attended by all Nigerian communities in South Africa and we pledged to work closely together to continue to foster unity among fellow compatriots abroad,” Okoli said.



No fewer than 70,000 Nigerians of different ethnic backgrounds are living in that country under the auspices of NICASA.

