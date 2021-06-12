Emmanuella Omashola is a Delta-born entrepreneur and creative, who has delved into the world of skincare and media. She discusses her motivation in choosing her fields, her experience running her three brands, and how government can support entrepreneurs with the right policies. Excerpts below:

Miss Emmanuella Omashola

Introduce yourself

I’m Emmanuella Omashola

Introduce your brands

I’m the founder of Runwayluxe Skincare Nigeria, CapturedbyRosebud Media Limited and Co-founder of Charliel Media Limited

Why and how did you start the brands?

My love for beauty and modeling influenced my passion into this brands. I’m an international Trained Skincare consultant & Therapist as well.

Describe your experience so far, and some of the challenges you have experienced

In the beauty brand sourcing for authentic raw materials, both local and international with the hike in dollar every time has greatly affected the expansion of the brand and for the media brand, Nigerians are getting to appreciate creativity hence the few persons who want to pay for good service are not encouraging but hey, we love the craft!

With a lot of skincare products in the market, how do you handle competition?

Competition is very good in business it makes you grow and drives you to give your very best always.

What methods have you employed to make your products standout?

Powerful Customer Relationships, Digital Marketing ( Marketing, advertising, branding)

What would you be into, if you weren’t into skincare and photography?

Humanitarian Services.

What are your hobbies and interests?

Hobbies are creating- as a creative,Music and interesting communications

How has the dwindling economy and insecurity affected your business?

Just like every other businesses, our business has been affected but my management and I had to sit down to come up with business strategies to ensure that the it doesn’t affect our productivity, client satisfaction and staff welfare.

What can government do to cushion the effects for entrepreneurs like yourself?

Government should take decisive decisions on the issue of security, create enabling environment for businesses to strive, and give single digits loans to MSMEs.

