Nigerian Poet Godspower Oshodin bags Honorary Doctorate Degree from top Swiss Business School

Kindly Share This Story:

Swiss School of Business and Management, Geneva has honored Celebrated Nigerian Poet, Journalist, and PR Consultant Godspower Oshodin with a Doctor of Business Administration on Saturday, May 29.

The event took place at W-Duabi, The Palm Hotel, Dubai. The honoris causa according to the ivory citadel of learning was Oshodin’s noteworthy examplary ‘Leadership and Innovation’ to people oriented programs.

Oshodin, in an acceptance speech appreciated the institution and the governing council for the honor.

“If truly want to grow trees, pray for rain, but never forget to water your seeds. Obviously, it is because I believe our seeds have started growing, that is why the impact is reflecting at this juncture to be awarded a Doctorate Honorary Degree.

“I am highly grateful to the Most High because He made this possible at this point in time, and I will like to extend my appreciations to the Council of the Swiss School of Business and Management, and MG Business Solutions Limited”.

READ ALSO:

The awardee described the latest milestone of his, as “an exciting one”. He appreciated his fellow awardees who were at the ceremony at W-Dubai Hotel, and advised, saying “I believe it is not all about the degree, it’s all about the impact that you extend as a result of this”.

“I want to thank some of my friends who came around to support me, Ramah, Sasha Ray, Ikechukwu, I appreciate all of the moments.

“I believe from here we are going to transcend into the next level and see how impactful we can be in giving hope to the next generation,” he further added.

Godspower Oshodin’s book ‘A Poet Who Died By His Poem’ is presently making raves on various international book stores globally.

Kindly Share This Story: