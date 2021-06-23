Frank Onyeka

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Frank Onyeka who also plies his trade with Midtjylland in the Danish Supaliga is all set to join Premier League newcomers, Brentford ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

Onyeka who has featured just once for Nigeria is regarded as one of the most talented players in Denmark. He has 12 goals in 80 appearances for the club since he joined in 2017.

Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet reports that FC Midtjylland are set to sell Onyeka with Brentford expected to be his destination as both clubs enjoy a close alliance.

He joined FC Midtjylland from Ogun State club side FC Ebedei.

Brentford beat Swansea 2-0 in the Championsip playoff final to earn the right to compete in the Premier League after a 74-year hiatus.

Vanguard News Nigeria