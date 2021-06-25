By Ephraim Oseji

The Nigerian Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) is set to hold a webinar with prominent entertainment personalities on Tuesday, June 29 to commemorate the International Day of Drug Abuse 2021 (June 26).

Speaking on the webinar tagged ‘Role of the Entertainment Industry in addressing Drug Abuse and Gender-Based Violence, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Chair, NGWF explained that “Most young people in the country look up to entertainers as influential advocates for social change and role models.

The epidemic of drug abuse is of deep concern to us as mothers, and we believe it is important to connect with entertainment industry players to explore how we can continue to raise awareness about these critical issues.

We also see this as an opportunity to explore the links between drug abuse and sexual and gender-based violence. The webinar will also address how partnerships with stakeholders who have the ability to reach a mass audience, can alleviate the severity of these two scourges.”

The event, which will be streamed live in YouTube and Facebook, will feature members of the entertainment industry, to explore the links between drug abuse and sexual and gender-based violence.

Speakers expected at the webinar supported by Ford Foundation are Nollywood superstars Kate Henshaw, Ali Nuhu and Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi.

Others include playwright cum director, Ifeoma Fafunwa; and music stars Di’Ja and Timi Dakolo.

The session will be moderated by Nollywood icon and thespian Joke Silva.

The event is following the 2020 flagship initiative established by the Nigerian Governors Wives Forum called Nigerian Governors’ Wives Against Gender Based Violence (NGWA-GBV) to address the country’s rising incidences of sexual and gender violence.

The Governors’ Wives were deeply concerned with the increasing cases of sexual and gender-based violence and began working diligently and eventually influenced the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) to declare a state of emergency against Sexual and Gender Based Violence on June 10, 2020.

Presently, sensitisation and awareness campaigns against Gender Based Violence remain one of the main goals of the NGWF. Their advocacy has helped fast track the domestication of the Violence against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) and so far, 27 States in the nation have passed the law.

It has also played an active role in the establishment of Sexual Assault Referral Centers, Shelters, and Safe Spaces and have advocated for necessary laws and policies to protect women and children.